Kempton Park magistrate's court shut for cleaning after confirmed Covid-19 case

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gauteng, the Kempton Park magistrate’s court had to close its doors on Wednesday morning for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Members of the public and police detectives with dockets were met with closed doors when they arrived at the court.

Clad with a department of justice branded mask, an official slightly opened the shiny black door to tell a few members of the public and police officers wanting to enter, that the court would be closed for the day.