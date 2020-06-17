South Africa

Kempton Park magistrate's court shut for cleaning after confirmed Covid-19 case

17 June 2020 - 16:50 By Belinda Pheto
A handful of people were turned away at the Kempton Park magistrate's court this morning. The court was closed for deep cleaning following a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Image: Alaister Russel

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gauteng, the Kempton Park magistrate’s court  had to close its doors on Wednesday morning for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Members of the public and police detectives with dockets were met with closed doors when they arrived at the court.

Clad with a department of justice branded mask, an official slightly opened the shiny black door to tell a few members of the public and police officers wanting to enter, that the court would be closed for the day.

“A staff member tested positive for corona so our court is closed for deep cleaning today. All cases that were supposed to be heard here today will be postponed,” he said, then immediately closed the door.

Last month justice & constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola issued new directives under the Disaster Management Act in which courts would operate. Under the directives, Lamola said cases involving children, domestic violence and abuse will be prioritised during the lockdown.

The department said trials relating to corruption, sexual offences, gender-based violence and femicide, serious violent crimes, robbery, murder and violation of Covid-19 regulations will be prioritised.

As of June 16, the confirmed number of cases of the virus in Gauteng was 13,023, with 3,716 recoveries and 87 deaths.

Ekurhuleni, where the Kempton park magistrate’s court is, accounted for 2,592 of the total confirmed cases in the province, and recorded 890 recoveries.

