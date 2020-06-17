South Africa

Man charged with Naledi Phangindawo’s murder abandons bail bid

17 June 2020 - 15:03 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Naledi Phangindawo was murdered while attending a cultural function in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

A 34-year-old man who handed himself over to police after the murder of Naledi Phangindawo, from Mossel Bay, has decided not to apply for bail.  

The 26-year-old mother of three was attacked and hacked with an axe while attending a cultural function in KwaNonqaba. 

Mlondi Ntlangulela briefly appeared at the Mossel Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday where he was expected to apply for bail, said the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Eric Ntabazalila. 

“He was supposed to apply for bail but he abandoned his application. His case has been postponed to July 8 2020,” Ntabazalila said. 

Phangindawo’s friend Dr Bulelwa Nonkanyana expressed relief that Ntlangulela had abandoned his bail application.

Ntlangulela is the father of two of Phangindawo's three children. His court appearance comes a day after Phangindawo was laid to rest.  

Her family was still trying to pick up the pieces.  

Her sister, Yashika Phangindawo, previously told TimesLIVE that the death had taken a heavy toll on the health of their parents.  

“They are old people. This is has hit them very hard. Our mother was admitted to hospital after her blood pressure increased. She also has a heart condition,” she said.

News
News
News
