South Africa

North West principal, two teachers and admin clerk test positive for Covid-19

17 June 2020 - 09:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Two teachers, a principal and a school administration clerk in North West have tested positive for Covid-19.

The North West education department said the affected schools would be temporarily shut down to undertake the standard procedure of deep cleaning and disinfecting.

The staff who tested positive had been requested to self-isolate to limit the spread of the virus, the department said.

“I wish to render a warm message of comfort to our staff members who contracted the coronarivus. This is hard hitting to us as the education community because our teachers are our core drivers towards advancing quality education. We really wish them strength and perfect healing,” said education MEC Wendy Matsemela.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North West education sector is 16.

