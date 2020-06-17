Political freedom without economic freedom carries no weight: Jacob Zuma on Youth Day

Former president Jacob Zuma says political freedom means nothing without economic freedom.

Zuma was reflecting on Youth Day and the life of black people under democracy, in a video posted by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

“I think our current constitution did a good thing by taking from the Freedom Charter.”

He said the history of the struggle was very important, to know where people come from.

“Is there a destination we are going to? Is it clear for us? It is important that the youth of our country, not only political, to have robust discussions about the future of our country.

“Declaring political freedom without economic freedom is not enough. Twenty years down the line we can’t be seeing more complaints, the youth must lead the way,” Zuma said. .

The video was prepared last week, just ahead of Youth Day on Tuesday.

Zuma said SA needed to eradicate shack dwellings and townships to improve the lives of South Africans.

“Instead of just celebrating the day, we need to have concrete plans. [As an example] a country that took a decision to get rid of squatter camps is China. You could not do it by wishing or by praying only,” Zuma said.

He said one should establish state-owned enterprises financed by the government, which produce profits that comes to government.

“Nationalisation of mines, banks, which will create the SA the Freedom Charter is talking about. Education for everyone, equality before the law. In nowhere you can have a country where huge national resources are funnelled to the few when the majority has nothing,” Zuma said.