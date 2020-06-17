Political freedom without economic freedom carries no weight: Jacob Zuma on Youth Day
Former president Jacob Zuma says political freedom means nothing without economic freedom.
Zuma was reflecting on Youth Day and the life of black people under democracy, in a video posted by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
“I think our current constitution did a good thing by taking from the Freedom Charter.”
He said the history of the struggle was very important, to know where people come from.
“Is there a destination we are going to? Is it clear for us? It is important that the youth of our country, not only political, to have robust discussions about the future of our country.
“Declaring political freedom without economic freedom is not enough. Twenty years down the line we can’t be seeing more complaints, the youth must lead the way,” Zuma said. .
The video was prepared last week, just ahead of Youth Day on Tuesday.
Zuma said SA needed to eradicate shack dwellings and townships to improve the lives of South Africans.
“Instead of just celebrating the day, we need to have concrete plans. [As an example] a country that took a decision to get rid of squatter camps is China. You could not do it by wishing or by praying only,” Zuma said.
He said one should establish state-owned enterprises financed by the government, which produce profits that comes to government.
“Nationalisation of mines, banks, which will create the SA the Freedom Charter is talking about. Education for everyone, equality before the law. In nowhere you can have a country where huge national resources are funnelled to the few when the majority has nothing,” Zuma said.
Seated in front of a Jacob G Zuma Foundation banner and clad in a golf shirt with his foundation's emblem, Zuma was apparently sharing these thoughts during an interview he had with Wits Young Communist League leaders at his home in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.
He lamented the quality of life in townships and how that delays progress in the lives of those who live there.
He encouraged the youth to hit the ground running and not wait for the future.
“I’m one of those who believe the position of an African child is a disadvantaged one to a certain degree.
“If we say this is the month of the youth, what is it that we do to appreciate this? We always say the future belongs to the young but it is important for the youth to not wait but that they prepare.
“I’m one of the youth who joined the struggle at an early age of my life, because I knew I should not wait till I am old to do something about my youth.”
Zuma said graduates should use their knowledge as activism and fight for change in their specific field of expertise.
“How do we organise the economy of the country for it to benefit the citizens of the country? If you are a doctor, how do you assist in this movement forward that the youth talks about? If you study theology and you become a pastor, you need to know how to utilise it to ensure that you are participating.
“But at the centre of this is an African child … absolutely problematic for me is to see Africans who are doctors and professors think like white people. That’s a problem I have … not just having the mindset of white people but to be instruments of white people …
“That just kills me,” Zuma said.
He added that he remains proud to have joined the ANC at an early age, even when he was expected to settle and start a family first.