Robbers foiled by Cresta mall security, cops

17 June 2020 - 09:25 By TimesLIVE
Security guards collaborated with police to foil robbers at Cresta mall in Johannesburg.
A shoot-out between police and robbers at Johannesburg's Cresta shopping centre has led to the arrest of two suspects.

At about 2pm on Tuesday, four suspects driving a white Toyota Etios hijacked a motorist driving an Opel Corsa in Cresta Mall's parking area, said Capt Kay Makhubele.

On their way out, they robbed a couple of their cellphones and other items.

“Just before the suspects exited the mall, the suspects were met by the police and security guards, where a shoot-out ensued.”

One suspect was shot and wounded. He was taken to hospital where he is under police guard, while another suspect was arrested at the scene.

Two other suspects fled on foot.

“During the arrest, one firearm was recovered and some of the robbed items were also recovered along with the hijacked Opel Corsa,” said Makhubele.

Police established that the intended getaway car was an e-hailing taxi.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

The provincial police commissioner of Gauteng, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, commended “the sterling work and collaborative efforts by the Gauteng police and the security guards”.

