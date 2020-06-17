Tshegofatso Pule’s family braces for gruesome replay of her last moments
The family of heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, who was found murdered and hung from a tree in Durban Deep earlier this month, is bracing itself to hear of the horrific manner in which she and her unborn baby girl were killed.
Her uncle Tumisang Katake spoke to the media outside the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday, shortly after her alleged killer Muzikayise Malephane made his first court appearance. He said although the family is in pain, they are ready to hear how she died.
“We are preparing ourselves for a difficult journey ahead of having to relive the last moments of Tshegofatso - her last moments on earth. But it’s a journey we as the family are prepared to travel, especially if we want to get and seek justice for Tshegofatso Pule,” he said.
Malephane, 31, made a brief appearance, where the court heard that he was choosing not to apply for bail. His case was postponed until June 24.
Katake said the suspect was unknown to the family. They did not know if he knew Pule.
He said the family was still in the dark as to whether there was more than one suspect behind the murder, as well as Malephane's reason for not applying for bail.
“I am not sure what is going through his mind for not applying for bail, but all those details will unfold. We will wait until the trial resumes,” he said.
He said the family was still battling to come to terms with her gruesome murder - especially now that they were in court instead of nursing her and her baby. The 28-year-old woman was eight months pregnant when she was killed.
“It is difficult to us,” said Katake.
“Tshego was meant to deliver any time, but little did she know she would be killed in the manner that she was.”
The police have given little information on exactly how Malephane is connected to Pule’s case.
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the man had been arrested while travelling back to Gauteng from Mpumalanga.
Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela praised detectives for their swift response. As the investigation is ongoing, Mawela appealed to communities for any further information that could lead to more arrests.
Pule's killing has sent shockwaves through the country and made headlines internationally, leading to protest marches and calls for more action against gender-based violence.
Katake extended the family’s gratitude for all the support and calls for action and justice.