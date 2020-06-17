Tshegofatso Pule’s family braces for gruesome replay of her last moments

The family of heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, who was found murdered and hung from a tree in Durban Deep earlier this month, is bracing itself to hear of the horrific manner in which she and her unborn baby girl were killed.

Her uncle Tumisang Katake spoke to the media outside the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday, shortly after her alleged killer Muzikayise Malephane made his first court appearance. He said although the family is in pain, they are ready to hear how she died.

“We are preparing ourselves for a difficult journey ahead of having to relive the last moments of Tshegofatso - her last moments on earth. But it’s a journey we as the family are prepared to travel, especially if we want to get and seek justice for Tshegofatso Pule,” he said.

Malephane, 31, made a brief appearance, where the court heard that he was choosing not to apply for bail. His case was postponed until June 24.