South Africa

VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' arrested in Hawks raid — report

17 June 2020 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, was plundered of R2bn. A report says a former senior police officer and representatives of the Public Investment Corporation are among those arrested.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Several senior officials linked to the R2bn looting of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested in a raid on Wednesday morning, Amabhungane reported.

Eight people linked to the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank were nabbed during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.

The report said a former senior police officer and representatives of the Public Investment Corporation were also among those arrested. Those arrested are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning. Charges could include bribery, racketeering, fraud and money laundering.

In a report titled "The Great Bank Heist" released in October 2018, advocate Terry Motau set out his investigation into the grand corruption and theft at VBS, and recommended a series of criminal charges against several senior bank officials.

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya (SOEG) and the national director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi are scheduled to brief the media on the progress of high profile priority cases on Wednesday afternoon.

MORE

Great Bank Heist advocate will investigate corruption in water & sanitation department

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed Advocate Terry Motau to lead a team of lawyers to investigate ...
Politics
1 month ago

How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house

EFF leader Julius Malema has personally benefited from millions of rands that were channelled to a company exposed as his own slush fund.
News
6 months ago

‘I won’t hand over my assets,’ VBS boss vows

CEO of Vele Investments and former VBS Mutual Bank COO Robert Madzonga has instructed his lawyers to appeal a final sequestration order against him.
News
9 months ago

