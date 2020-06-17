South Africa

#Youthday2020: SA honours the 1976 brave

17 June 2020 - 06:56 By Jessica Levitt
Youth Day under lockdown in SA: Cold and rainy conditions around the country left most people indoors.
Image: Alon Skuy

As many in SA faced bitterly cold conditions across the country on Tuesday, it was a time for reflection as June 16 marked the anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising.

The hashtag #YouthDay2020 dominated the trends list as many honoured the brave students who led the charge against the introduction of the Bantu Education Act.

Students around the country protested against inequality and oppression by the apartheid government as well as the enforcement of teaching in Afrikaans.

Pictures of the Soweto riots dominated timelines, with youth in SA also pledging to honour those who fought for their future.

