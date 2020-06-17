#Youthday2020: SA honours the 1976 brave
As many in SA faced bitterly cold conditions across the country on Tuesday, it was a time for reflection as June 16 marked the anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising.
The hashtag #YouthDay2020 dominated the trends list as many honoured the brave students who led the charge against the introduction of the Bantu Education Act.
Students around the country protested against inequality and oppression by the apartheid government as well as the enforcement of teaching in Afrikaans.
Pictures of the Soweto riots dominated timelines, with youth in SA also pledging to honour those who fought for their future.
In remembrance of the Soweto uprising in 1976🥺today I stand firm with teary eyes and a big smile on my face to show gratitude to the heroes and heroines who fought for us in the liberation of SA from the apartheid regime✊🏽🇿🇦📚Hi tshuxekile hikokwalaho kati nhenha❤️#YouthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ZikP2oYtO7— 👑Tsonga.Princess👑 (@_TsongaPrincess) June 16, 2020
Our parents didn't fight for the freedom for man to be doing whatever they like unto our sisters... This GBV should stop! They shouldn't be raped, killed and abused. They deserve to be treated better in their old land! Let's #StopKillingWomen #June16 #sowetouprising #YouthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/3ZlUIFDds4— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 16, 2020
Teboho Tsietsi Mashinini. At age 19 led masses of students in the 1976 Student Uprising & urging them to not retreat & to remain gallant in the fight that has led to the freedom we enjoy today #YouthDay2020 #YouthDay pic.twitter.com/Dq4iSXi31k— ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo🇿🇦 (@TshegofatsoMph9) June 16, 2020
June 16, 1976— sese_too (@S_Siloti) June 15, 2020
Let us never forget!#YouthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/NbCGzKKd3H
To the youth of 1976, thank you. We salute you✊🏾 #YouthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6aS91TS2jK— Khanyisa Titus (@KhanyiTitus) June 16, 2020