Advanced level 3 lockdown: what you can and can't do, and what needs clarity

Some South Africans are under the impression that lockdown is over after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night - but this is not the case.

Ramaphosa announced new changes under level 3 lockdown, easing some restrictions. The changes include easing the restrictions on sit-down restaurants, accredited and licensed accommodation, conferences and business meetings, cinemas, theatres and casinos, to name a few.

Ramaphosa did not announce a date regarding when the industries would return to work, saying the details were yet to be confirmed and to be gazetted by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

No mention of tobacco sales or the reopening of parks was made.