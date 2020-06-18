South Africa

As lockdown restrictions eased, SA places eighth globally for new Covid-19 infections

18 June 2020 - 09:30 By Jessica Levitt
SA has again made it into the top ten of a global list for the amount of new Covid-19 infections.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

On the same day that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a series of lockdown changes which will see hair salons, restaurants, movies and theatres, among others, reopen, SA again made it into the top ten of a global list for the amount of new Covid-19 infections.

Worldometres is a data source which tracks real-time statistics on a number of topics including Covid-19.

The numbers change as information from governments and health officials becomes available.

On Wednesday, SA was in eighth spot for the number of new infections on the day. Other countries in the top ten include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, the US and Brazil.

SA has previously made the list for the number of new infections twice.

There are 80,412 positive cases in SA, 1,674 deaths and 44,331 recoveries.

In his address on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa again reiterated that personal responsibility is key when it comes to the prevention of spreading the coronavirus.

“I once again call on every single South African listening this evening to consider the consequence of their silence. As a country, we find ourselves in the midst of not one, but two, devastating epidemics.

“Though very different in their nature and cause, they can both be overcome — if we work together, if we each take personal responsibility for our actions and if we each take care of each other. The road ahead will be long and difficult.”

