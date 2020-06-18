Aspen share price jumps after news of Covid-19 'miracle drug' dexamethasone

Durban-based pharmaceutical group Aspen Pharmacare’s share price leapt to its highest level since January 2019 on Wednesday, according to BusinessLIVE, after the release of a study on Tuesday that showed a drug that it supplies globally was found to be effective when given to patients with severe cases of Covid-19.

The study by Oxford University in the UK shows that dexamethasone, which is a steroid drug, is effective in reducing inflammation and death rates among critically ill Covid-19 patients.

According to a statement issued by Aspen on Wednesday, the company owns the rights to the drug which it produces and distributes as injectables and tablets.

According to Health-e News, the regulated price for the injection in South Africa is between R149, 03 and R176,44.