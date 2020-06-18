Cape Town school reopens after 8 teachers test positive for Covid-19

“You can’t help it but fear whether you will come out alive. I only had a cough as a symptom ... but every day you wonder whether your symptoms will become worse and you will end up in hospital. But I consider myself very lucky to come out of it scot-free,” she said.

The father of a grade 12 learner said while his son had been eager to go back to school, it’s been a “worrying time for us as parents”.

He said he was particularly worried by the apparent secrecy by some teachers at the school, who he claimed “tried to cover up” the actual numbers of Covid-19.

“When the school had its first three cases of Covid-19, some teachers dismissed it as fake news. I was surprised when I heard that the school was to be closed due to eight staff members testing positive. I hope that going forward there will be no secrecy as that will put everybody’s lives at risk and spread the infection even further.”

Hammond said regulations were always followed. “Whenever an employee or learner tests positive or is exposed to someone who has tested positive, the necessary protocols are followed,” she said.

“Schools have been provided guidelines on cleaning, as well as what to do when there is a positive case of Covid-19 in a school or if someone has been in contact with a positive case.

“Those who have been in close contact, such as through a handshake or hug with a confirmed positive case, are required to self-isolate for 14 days from their last contact with the individual. Those not in close contact do not have to self-isolate.”