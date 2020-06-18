‘Grateful to hug my wife and kids again,’ says cop who beat Covid-19

There is no greater joy than being able to hug and kiss your wife and children again, says a Cape Town police officer who has overcome Covid-19.

“More than anything, being able to hug my wife and kiss the kids made me feel complete again. This isolation made me feel helpless and gave me the idea that I can’t provide or protect my family, so returning back to doing what I used to do was a great achievement,” Lowellan West told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

West, who is based in the Western Cape where infections and deaths are surging ahead of the other provinces, tested positive for the virus at the end of May.

Before getting the test result he had received 1,000 cloth face masks from his church in Durbanville and had started distributing them among colleagues.

Three days later, a colleague tested positive for the virus and he decided to get tested. The result was positive.