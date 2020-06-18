Hawks on VBS culprits: ‘We will leave no stone unturned’
The Hawks are closing in on those involved in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank, with eight arrests confirmed.
But they and the NPA are keeping their cards close to their chests as to the political figures on their radar.
The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya (SOEG) and the National Director of Public Prosecution Advocate Shamila Batohi briefed the media on June 17 2020. The progress of high profile priority cases, including the the latest developments into the VBS investigation were revealed at the briefing.