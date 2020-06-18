South Africa

Hawks on VBS culprits: ‘We will leave no stone unturned’

18 June 2020 - 07:00 By Zingisa Mvumvu
VBS Mutual Bank. File photo.
VBS Mutual Bank. File photo.
Image: SABC

The Hawks are closing in on those involved in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank, with eight arrests confirmed.

But they and the NPA are keeping their cards close to their chests as to the political figures on their radar.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya (SOEG) and the National Director of Public Prosecution Advocate Shamila Batohi briefed the media on June 17 2020. The progress of high profile priority cases, including the the latest developments into the VBS investigation were revealed at the briefing.

Most read

  1. Former Zuma benefactor named as ‘witch-hunt’ instigator South Africa
  2. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  3. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he ... South Africa
  4. Appointment of SABC TV host in 2016 was improper: Mkhwebane South Africa
  5. Stop picking up money at cash-in-transit crime scenes, police warn South Africa

Latest Videos

Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
Authorities arrest 8 linked to VBS 'heist'
X