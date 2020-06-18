No 'Storm Dineo' expected in Gauteng, says weather service
The SA Weather Service has dismissed messages circulating on social media claiming that a tropical storm is scheduled to hit Johannesburg as “fake news”.
The service warned residents of fake news about a “Storm Dineo”, saying this was not the first time such WhatsApp messages had been shared online.
It also cautioned social media users against forwarding unverified messages.
“Another WhatsApp about ‘Storm Dineo’ hitting Johannesburg is once again doing the rounds. Please ignore fake news such as this. Do not forward it. Always verify information with the SA Weather Service,” it said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said no “Storm Dineo” was expected in Gauteng or SA but cold weather can be expected on Thursday.
He said the temperature may start to pick up from Friday.
“We are expecting to see the temperatures pick up across the country from Friday. For now, it still cold temperatures and cold fronts but nothing that's too concerning,” said Thobela.
Maxim temperatures
The weather service said maximum temperatures are expected to recover significantly from Friday across the central and eastern parts of SA, with sunny weather returning.
Rain leading to flooding
Light snowfall is still expected along the western and northern mountains of KwaZulu-Natal and will start clearing from the afternoon.
“Rain continues over KZN today with a possibility of heavy rain leading to localised flooding along the north coast and adjacent municipalities. Snow is still possible today along the northern and western mountains of KZN,” said the weather service.
❄️🌧️Early morning satellite image (18 June 2020). Rain continues over KZN today with a possibility of heavy rain leading to localized flooding along the north coast and adjacent municipalities. Snow is still possible today along the northern and western mountains of KZN. pic.twitter.com/9abPCVXcky— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 18, 2020