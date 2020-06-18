No 'Storm Dineo' expected in Gauteng, says weather service

The SA Weather Service has dismissed messages circulating on social media claiming that a tropical storm is scheduled to hit Johannesburg as “fake news”.

The service warned residents of fake news about a “Storm Dineo”, saying this was not the first time such WhatsApp messages had been shared online.

It also cautioned social media users against forwarding unverified messages.

“Another WhatsApp about ‘Storm Dineo’ hitting Johannesburg is once again doing the rounds. Please ignore fake news such as this. Do not forward it. Always verify information with the SA Weather Service,” it said.