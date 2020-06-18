North West hospital head suspended for 'obstructive' conduct

The North West health department on Thursday confirmed that the Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital, the designated treatment facility for the coronavirus in the province, is without a head of internal medicine after it placed Prof Ebrahim Variava on precautionary suspension.

In a statement, health MEC Madoda Sambatha said he had suspended Variava due to a series of serious allegations against him, which the department labelled as “unprofessional conduct”.

Listing the charges, the department said he had “acted against current Covid-19 guidelines, compromised the limited number of test kits and acted in a manner suspicious of unapproved research.”

The department also said Variava had shown “failure and disregard of administrative protocols”, such as “requesting computers from [an] NGO and instructing that they be installed in the wards without any approval”.