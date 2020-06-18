Over 1.2 million have received their R350 Covid-19 grants, but millions more are still waiting

Over 1.2 million people have received the R350 Covid-19 grant, but about 2 million others have been approved and are yet to receive payment, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said on Thursday.

Sassa said it had been inundated with grievances from people it had rejected.

“Some applications have been declined as they did not meet the criteria. For one to quality for the Covid-19 grant, they must either be unemployed, without any income or not receiving any kind of government assistance - such as UIF, NSFAS, social grants or any other financial support - and must be above the age of 18,” it said in a statement.