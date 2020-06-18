Raise booze prices to curb murderous violence, experts beg government

“It is now time to put the rights of women and children first – those who are or will become victims of harmful use of alcohol. There is global evidence of what needs to be done now,” said Gray and her co-signatories, representing the council, the University of Cape Town School of Public Health, the board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority and the DG Murray Trust.

In what they called a "public appeal to the government", they added: “While social drinkers may feel that price increases and other restrictions are unfair on them, it is time to face up to what ‘unfair’ really means for women and children. We reiterate the president’s view that if we don’t act, we are all complicit in these crimes.”