'Thrilled by SA talent': Amazon creates 3,000 new jobs in SA, and you can work from home

International online retailer Amazon on Thursday announced the creation of 3,000 new virtual jobs in SA - and all you need is matric along with the electronic support to work virtually.

The posts range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe, the company said.

The addition of 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring the total permanent workforce in SA to 7,000.

“We are thrilled with the talent in SA and we are excited to add 3,000 skilled jobs this year in customer service, and to help keep people working during this unprecedented time,” said Andrew Raichlin, director of Amazon customer service in SA. “The new jobs reflect our continued commitment to SA’s economic development,” he added.