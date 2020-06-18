'Thrilled by SA talent': Amazon creates 3,000 new jobs in SA, and you can work from home
International online retailer Amazon on Thursday announced the creation of 3,000 new virtual jobs in SA - and all you need is matric along with the electronic support to work virtually.
The posts range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe, the company said.
The addition of 3,000 permanent and seasonal full-time positions will bring the total permanent workforce in SA to 7,000.
“We are thrilled with the talent in SA and we are excited to add 3,000 skilled jobs this year in customer service, and to help keep people working during this unprecedented time,” said Andrew Raichlin, director of Amazon customer service in SA. “The new jobs reflect our continued commitment to SA’s economic development,” he added.
Ebrahim Patel, minister of trade, industry & competition, said: “We welcome the decision by Amazon to locate more of its global services in SA. The business process services sector has grown fast, drawing on the skills and talent of young South Africans and a stable infrastructure. The sector has been able to provide world-class support to clients, both locally and internationally.
“The economy will increasingly shift to more productive services and digital technologies, which can provide significant opportunities for young people. The Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the digital transition of work, and this decision by Amazon to locate these jobs in SA shows our ability to offer a good value proposition.
"Government has focused part of our incentive programme on the industry, and with our talent, strong ICT infrastructure and digital capabilities, we aim to secure thousands more jobs like these in years to come.”
Here's what you need to know to be eligible for the positions:
Candidates interested in applying must meet the following requirements:
- Completed matric/grade 12/NQF level 4 qualification or higher,
- Excellent command of English and be a South African citizen.
- The technical positions will support customer enquiries on devices, digital and Alexa. These roles will require candidates to translate technical information and provide instructions to help Amazon customers troubleshoot issues.
- Since these will be virtual roles, applicants will also need a private, quiet workspace and an existing and dedicated internet connection, according to Amazon specifications.
Anyone interested in joining Amazon’s customer service team can view open positions at www.amazon.jobs, filtering by location and typing: South Africa to view the open positions.
The e-tailer says it offers its employees “a comprehensive benefits package starting on day one, including employer contributions towards medical aid and provident fund, group life cover, employee wellness programmes, and a monthly stipend for a dedicated internet line.”
Amazon Web Services (AWS) first established a presence in Cape Town, setting up a development centre in 2004, building technologies focused on networking, next-generation software for customer support and software programs.
In 2010, customer service opened its operations in Cape Town. Five years later, AWS opened an office in Johannesburg and in 2017 the Amazon Global Network expanded to Africa, through AWS Direct Connect. In 2018, AWS launched Amazon CloudFront locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and in 2020 launched an Edge location in Nairobi, Kenya.
Last year, the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Programme was created to invest over R365m in the development of sustainable 100% black-owned SA small businesses within the ICT sector.