Visiting friends, restaurants & hair: Mzansi responds to new lockdown regulations
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced amendments to the level 3 lockdown regulations, stating that hair salons, restaurants, theatres and movies would be allowed to open.
Ramaphosa said strict prevention protocols at these services would be in place to ensure the safety of South Africans.
The president again mentioned the balance between livelihoods and saving lives.
“We have had to say about these people and those who depend on them for their livelihoods. Through the easing of the lockdown, we are continuing to balance our overriding objective of saving lives and preserving livelihoods.”
On Twitter, many commented on the relaxing of regulations, pointing out what they believe are inconsistencies with the new rules.
Ramaphosa did not mention the sale of tobacco products or the opening of parks. However, this does not mean it is not included. He said more details would be provided soon.
Hotels and restaurants are now open. Siyabonga President Ramaphosa 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/AwMtxBHhSs— Ummeli weNkabi (@imfendane) June 17, 2020
Mr president are u aware that I still don’t know anyone who has corona #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/kzE9l979Ty— Kerryn_Sweet (@KerrynSweet) June 18, 2020
Restaurants,beauty and hair salons opened. 💃🏻💃🏻 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/iv4VDkmWXh— ♥ NTSELISENG ♥ (@NtsedyMatooane) June 17, 2020
Not my words; U may go to a movie, followed by dinner in a restaurant.Then u can go to a casino. U can get a room at the casino, shag a hooker, then get ur hair done after breakfast. But u aren't allowed to visit a friend for coffee, & def no smoking!😂#LockdownSA #CyrilRamaphosa— JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) June 17, 2020
#LockdownSA— Lenny Lennox (@LennyLennox19) June 18, 2020
I cannot visit my family members at their homes but we can meet at the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/QdtqJj0FHf
#LockdownSA I just wanted to remind you. Take care of yourselves and please be safe. I can see you are all excited pic.twitter.com/KgK48wD4V2— Tasha Mmo (@TashaMmo) June 17, 2020
So like, how are we gonna eat the food at the resturants with our masks on?? #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/koEIVnnrUz— Brown Sugar (@Poko_Rams) June 17, 2020