Visiting friends, restaurants & hair: Mzansi responds to new lockdown regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night announced amendments to the level 3 lockdown regulations, stating that hair salons, restaurants, theatres and movies would be allowed to open.

Ramaphosa said strict prevention protocols at these services would be in place to ensure the safety of South Africans.

The president again mentioned the balance between livelihoods and saving lives.

“We have had to say about these people and those who depend on them for their livelihoods. Through the easing of the lockdown, we are continuing to balance our overriding objective of saving lives and preserving livelihoods.”

On Twitter, many commented on the relaxing of regulations, pointing out what they believe are inconsistencies with the new rules.

Ramaphosa did not mention the sale of tobacco products or the opening of parks. However, this does not mean it is not included. He said more details would be provided soon.