We are already overwhelmed by Covid-19: WC health care workers

Van der Heever said different interventions were considered to minimise infections, including getting staff “to work remotely where possible”.

With so many health care workers in this province testing positive for Covid-19, some told TimesLIVE of hospital units that were already working with skeleton staff.

Many fear contracting the virus and dying, saying that lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the rotation of staff between dedicated Covid-19 and non Covid-19 wards because of staff shortages, exposed them to risk of infection.

Leah Andrews*, a registered nurse at a Cape Town tertiary hospital said testing was offered to staff only if they showed symptoms.

As she had contact with colleagues who tested positive, she was refused a test. “I only got tested after I went under false pretence and said I have symptoms. I tested positive.”

When Lizzy Simon*, a psychiatric nurse started her shift recently she found herself with added duties like cleaning the ward.

Despite many of her colleagues testing positive and going on quarantine, Simon said there was no additional staff.

To avoid infecting her child and to get as much rest when she was at home, Simon had since taken her daughter to live with her parents.

Eric September, an ICU nurse at one of Cape Town’s tertiary hospitals, said the critical care unit had reduced hospital beds to cope with rising patient numbers because of staff shortages.

“If we are struggling to man the current beds due to staff shortages how on earth are we going to cope with the peak?”

But what worried September even more was the lack of PPE. As an ICU staffer they had been issued with patient gowns to wear inside the ward, which they were required to wash at home. “Around the world ICU staff working with Covid-19 patients wear full PPE.

“Even Red Dot taxi drivers that take nurses drive around in full PPE, wearing those white overalls that we all wish we had. But when it comes to nurses no PPE is offered, but patient gowns are good enough for us.”