Zweli Mkhize 'quite excited' about dexamethasone to treat Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said the latest Covid-19 treatment breakthrough, which found that the steroid drug dexamethasone can be used to save lives, will be of great benefit in the country’s fight against the virus.

“This drug has been there with us for a long time, but what is good is that there is now evidence that it is definitely helpful and for that reason we are quite excited.

“We have received a report from Oxford University [UK] that has indicated that about one third of the people on ventilators and 20% of those on oxygen tend to do much better [with the drug]. For us that is good news because at least we have something that has been proven, so we really hope it is going to help us reduce the numbers of people who succumbed to the infection,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize was speaking on the SAfm Sunrise show with Stephen Grootes.

Mkhize said protocols were being updated in hospitals to allow doctors to make use of the steroid drug.

After it had been found to be beneficial in the fight against Covid-19, doctors did not need permission but should know when to use the drug, Mkhize said.

“It is really important in our breakthrough, even though there is a lot more that needs to be done,” he said.