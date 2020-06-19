BLM: 'Performative activism' makes no difference, top Cape school told

One of Cape Town’s prestigious schools, Rustenburg Girls’ High School (RGHS), has been given until June 24 to come up with plans on how it’s going to address an apparent systematic racism and embrace diversity at the 126-year-old school.

According to a memorandum that’s been penned by the matric class of 2019, which TimesLIVE has seen, among the demands made by past pupils to the school is for the provision of free professional counselling to staff and students whose mental health has suffered as a result of the alleged discrimination at the school.

In the ultimatum, the former pupils urged the school to use the Black Lives Matter campaign as an “opportunity to begin the journey of genuine transformation” as it has so far “failed” its past and present pupils.

“If the school is as committed to transformation and activism as is displayed on its social media, then the necessary changes, which need to be made, will not become a widely debated topic,” reads the memorandum.

The school principal, Michael Gates, has confirmed that he received the memorandum on June 15, “and [we] are giving it the attention it deserves”.

“We know that there have been actions and experiences at Rustenburg which have caused deep hurt and we are listening and will continue the journey of transformation that RGHS is on. We are committed to making RGHS a place where everyone feels that they belong. We are committed to antiracism,” he said.

Among the demands that had been brought forward to the school is re-evaluation of sports coaches, which the former pupils claim should not include staff members, as this has created “bias in the classroom”.

Rustenburg Girls’ High School is one of more than 20 former Model C schools in Cape Town that were implicated in alleged racism and discrimination by pupils. Various Cape high schools opened up about discrimination experienced at the hands of staff and fellow pupils, following the global Black Lives Matter movement, which was sparked by the killing of an African American, George Floyd, by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, in the US.

The former pupils said it was with a “heavy heart” that in their first official communiqué to the school since graduation they had to write about the alleged discrimination at the school. They said abuse of power was not limited to law enforcement officers, but to all those in positions of authority, including teachers.