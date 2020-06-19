COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa and AU launch medical supplies platform to help fight Covid-19 in the continent

June 19 2020 - 08:24

Zimbabwe's first cigar factory rolling on through lockdown

Mosi-Oa-Tunya, which means “the smoke that thunders,” has long been the local name for Victoria Falls. Now it's also Zimbabwe’s first hand-rolled cigar company.

The recently established cigar factory in Harare, which uses tobacco grown locally and wrappers imported from the Dominican Republic, employs an all-female staff.

Shep Mafundikwa, founder and CEO of Mosi-Oa-Tunya, lived in the US for 15 years. His dream was always to come home to Zimbabwe. Before doing so, he travelled to Cuba and the Dominican Republic to learn about the cigar industry.