South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa and AU launch medical supplies platform to help fight Covid-19 in the continent

The health ministry on Thursday placed the SA's coronavirus death toll at 1,737, adding that 63 more deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.

19 June 2020 - 07:04 By TimesLIVE
Teachers wait for parents to drive-through as they fetch school work and Term 1 reports for their children, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Mondeor High School, south of Johannesburg.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

June 19 2020 - 08:24

Zimbabwe's first cigar factory rolling on through lockdown

Mosi-Oa-Tunya, which means “the smoke that thunders,” has long been the local name for Victoria Falls. Now it's also Zimbabwe’s first hand-rolled cigar company.

The recently established cigar factory in Harare, which uses tobacco grown locally and wrappers imported from the Dominican Republic, employs an all-female staff.

Shep Mafundikwa, founder and CEO of Mosi-Oa-Tunya, lived in the US for 15 years. His dream was always to come home to Zimbabwe. Before doing so, he travelled to Cuba and the Dominican Republic to learn about the cigar industry.

June 19 2020 - 08:10

Ramaphosa and AU launch medical supplies platform to help fight Covid-19 in the continent

June 19 2020 - 7:30

How to get the best readings from thermometers

Experts weigh in on how to avoid inaccurate results during Covid-19 testing

June 19 2020 - 7:13

Government's decision to reopen schools with businesses, not a coincidence: Mmusi Maimane's lawyers

The government’s decision to reopen schools at the same time as businesses, was not a coincidence but a plan to relieve parents of their duty to care for their children so they could assist in its main objective to “reopen the economy”.

June 19 2020 - 07:00

Doctors prepare to prescribe Covid-19 ‘miracle’ drug

Cape clinicians are developing guidelines for the introduction of dexamethasone treatment for Covid-19.

This comes as the drug has emerged as the “miracle” treatment the world has been looking for.

19 June 2020 - 06:30

From barely 100 online orders a month to 10,000 orders in 10 days

Too much of a good thing is bad, it’s said. South Africa’s online retailers know all about this, with demand for their click-and-deliver services spiking - in most cases well beyond their ability to cope.

