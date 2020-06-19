South Africa

Covid-19 | Government offers taxi industry R1.135bn relief package

19 June 2020 - 12:02 By Shonisani Tshikalange
'Reaching agreement for this relief support for the taxi industry was a difficult process,' says transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
'Reaching agreement for this relief support for the taxi industry was a difficult process,' says transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES / ERIC MALEMA

The government has offered the taxi industry a relief package of R1.135bn.

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula said on Friday the government had agreed to provide relief to the taxi industry in the form of a one-off ex gratia payment to taxi operators.

Mbalula said the department agreed with the National Treasury to designate revenue service Sars as the implementing agency to register and administer the relief to the taxi industry as it has  proven capacity in handling transactions of this nature.

“Reaching agreement for this relief support for the taxi industry was a difficult process that involved extensive lobbying and convincing the relevant authorities on the importance and need for this fund,” Mbalula said.

He added, “The department of transport will finalise its work and we will in due course announce the date on which payments in respect of the available relief will start.”

This is a developing story

RELATED ARTICLES:

Q&A with Santaco on taxi council's Gauteng shutdown

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will shut down Gauteng over delayed relief fund benefits for the industry. Chris Barron ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Taxi fare hikes in Gauteng capped at R5 and R7

Not every minibus taxi route in Gauteng will increase by R7 or R5 next month, but these have been set as limits for the industry in the province.
News
2 days ago

'Where will government find R4bn?': Taxis demand Covid-19 billions

Taxi bosses have rejected a R1.1bn Covid-19 relief payment from the government and are threatening to bring SA to a halt unless they get billions ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  2. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he ... South Africa
  3. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  4. Cigarettes are not returning to shelves this week, says Fita South Africa
  5. Zim security forces shut down cities over 'insurgency threat' Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X