How to get the best readings from thermometers

Lessells said one's body temperature can change depending on one's activity.

“Measuring at a single time when entering a place is not an effective way to measure if you have Covid-19. It can be affected by the outdoor temperature and there is confusion on how far [away] one should stand,” he said.

He said as per Covid-19 guidelines, 38°C was the temperature indicating that action needed to be taken.

However, sometimes outside temperatures affect the accuracy of non-contact thermometers.

“No shame to security guards [screening with non-contact thermometers], but they are not healthcare professionals or [getting] training on how to do the temperature screening properly. This brings a lack of accuracy and reliability,” he said.

Bilal Paruk, who specialises in heating, ventilation and air conditioners, said it was important to buy thermometers from reliable brands.

“In order for a thermometer to work properly, you must regularly get it checked. This process is called calibration. This way it still gives you the correct temperature. It should be done every month or so, but there aren’t a lot of places that offer this service,” he said.