South Africa

Man charged with assaulting girlfriend, raping her 74-year-old blind grandmother

19 June 2020 - 07:42 By Iavan Pijoos
The suspect was arrested on Thursday morning near Olifantshoek.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday morning near Olifantshoek.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and raping her 74-year-old grandmother at their Northern Cape home, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said it was alleged that during a “heated argument” with his girlfriend, the man allegedly assaulted her and her sister.

When the two sisters fled the scene, the man allegedly raped their 74-year-old visually impaired grandmother, Ramatseba said.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday morning near Olifantshoek.   

In a separate incident in Noupoort in the province, a 48-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his wife. He appeared in the Noupoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday and his case was postponed to June 23 for a formal bail application.  

“Crimes against women and children, particularly the elderly, cannot be tolerated and no effort will be spared in ensuring that the perpetrators are harshly dealt with in terms of the law,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri said.

MORE

Two life terms for rapist who preyed on mentally challenged man

A man who was caught in the act raping his mentally challenged victim a second time - after the initial charges were provisionally withdrawn pending ...
News
6 days ago

Brakpan man arrested for murder of his mother remanded in custody

The Brakpan man accused of killing his 79-year-old mother and shoving her body into a drum of cement has been remanded in custody after his bail ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  2. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he ... South Africa
  3. Zim security forces shut down cities over 'insurgency threat' Africa
  4. Cigarettes are not returning to shelves this week, says Fita South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa says restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to reopen South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X