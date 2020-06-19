Marriott International shuts iconic Mount Grace hotel in Magaliesburg

Global hotel group Marriott International is permanently shutting the doors of three hotels, including the iconic Mount Grace Country House & Spa in Magaliesburg, as a direct result of the economic fallout around Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Friday, the group said the impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality industry "has been unprecedented” and travel restrictions and social distancing efforts around the world had “resulted in weaker demand and economic uncertainty”.

Marriott said due to the financial impact of the situation, it had been “forced to take the rather difficult decision to shut doors permanently” at Mount Grace, Protea Hotel by Marriott Hazyview and Protea Hotel by Marriott Durban Edward.