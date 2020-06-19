South Africa

Newborn's body found in river near Midrand

19 June 2020 - 08:38 By TimesLIVE
A baby was found deceased in the Jukskei River.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

The body of a baby estimated to be just a day old has been found in the Jukskei River in Waterval, Midrand.

Shawn Herbst from paramedic service Netcare 911 said the discovery was made just after midday on Thursday.

“Reports from the scene allege that the one-day-old male had been washed down river and was caught in a net used to collect rubbish floating in the water.”

The paramedics found no signs of life.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” said Herbst.

