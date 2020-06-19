Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

If the facts exposed by the Daily Maverick's Pauli van Wyk in the VBS Mutual Bank saga survive the scrutiny of the courts, EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu are going to be sent off to jail.

That won't mean only the end of their own political careers, but would probably reduce the EFF to a splinter group. Malema is the heart and soul of the party.

It would also fundamentally change the political landscape in SA. The EFF might have only 10% of voters' support but they probably have more influence on national politics than the official opposition, the DA.

Despite their public spats, there is a major symbiotic relationship between the EFF and the ANC. Malema understands the ANC's internal dynamics better than many of the ANC leaders do and he knows what buttons to push. He knows his anti-white (and anti-Indian) rhetoric and simplistic, old school socialist suggestions are supported by many ANC supporters and he uses the swearword “sell-out” very effectively. Even Cosatu has echoed his sentiments on economic policy in the last couple of months.

