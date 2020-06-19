PODCAST | Lie to me: the science of deceptionology

Are you thinking about lying on your insurance claim? Perhaps you’re considering over- exaggerating, just a little, in a job interview? You might just get away with it, unless your statement is assessed or your interviewer is trained by a deceptionologist.

Meet the team that is making waves in the science of truth and lies and get ready for the truth to be revealed in the Krugersdorp Killers case, as the team analyse the statements and testimony in this case and tell you what they really mean.

LISTEN TO THE STORY