PODCAST | Political lip-service gets paid to GBV yet again

An outcry and protests against gender-based violence are again gripping SA. This following an overwhelming wave of reports of women and children being murdered, raped and assaulted.

As the outcry begins to reach fever pitch, SA's political parties are chiming in with speeches of outrage and condemnation.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we consider the comments made by various political parties on the topic of GBV and how their actions support their denunciation.

