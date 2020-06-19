South Africa

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Political lip-service gets paid to GBV yet again

19 June 2020 - 16:52 By Aphiwe De klerk, Zingisa Mvumvu, Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa and Paige Muller
Despite strong words from the government, women remain a target for violence in SA.
Image: Alon Skuy

An outcry and protests against gender-based violence are again gripping SA. This following an overwhelming wave of reports of women and children being murdered, raped and assaulted. 

As the outcry begins to reach fever pitch, SA's political parties are chiming in with speeches of outrage and condemnation. 

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we consider the comments made by various political parties on the topic of GBV and how their actions support their denunciation. 

