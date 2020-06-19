Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law

The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule, allegedly for money, has had previous run-ins with the law, including being charged for attempted murder and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

All the cases but one which Muzikayise Malephane, 31, faced were later withdrawn. These revelations are contained in a police profiling report seen by Sowetan.

However, according to Malephane's mother and some of his neighbours in Zondi, Soweto, he is a "peaceful man who is not capable" of Pule's gruesome murder.

Malephane's mother said her son would not have any reason to kill anyone for money as she took care of him.

She said she knew very little about her son's life after he left her home three years ago.

"I am really shocked about what has happened. My son has three children with different mothers. I take care of them. Why would he kill a woman? He does not need money," she said.

"I am praying every day for God to help me cope."

She said she learnt that something had happened to her son when police called her a few days ago to go and fetch her car after he was arrested.