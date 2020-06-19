'We believe we must open up for 100% capacity in taxis'- six quotes from Fikile Mbalula's briefing

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing on Friday about the department's support and economic stimulus for transport entities. The virtual address was delivered from Midrand in Gauteng.

Here are six quotes from the address:

Gradual reopening

“Measures to stimulate the economy include gradual resumption of operations across all modes. Equally, a number of entities that play a strategic role in our economy and whose role is central in accelerating the recovery of the economy have borne the brunt of the pandemic and require urgent financial support.”

Aviation

“Domestic aviation is highly secured in terms of mitigating possible infections that people may get in the airlines. It will be 100% occupation on board in the airlines, and we have introduced high-efficiency particulate air filters in all the airlines. This will mitigate the spread of the coronavirus on board. We have also intensified sanitation and the mandatory wearing of masks.”

Taxi industry

“Due to peculiarities only applicable to this industry (in that it falls outside the coverage of small business relief packages established by the government), the state has made an effort to accommodate the taxi industry. Government has deemed it appropriate to establish dedicated relief support for the taxi industry. This is not compensation for loss of revenue but assistance within available resources and means R1bn has been set aside for the taxi industry.”

Safety in taxis

“Sanitisation in taxis should be mandatory because you exchange money from somebody who may not be aware they have the coronavirus. It’s compulsory that you wear a cloth mask. You can only have a breather when you’re alone.”

Long distance

“We believe we must move to 100% passenger capacity and open up for long distance because we have opened for airlines to go around the country. We believe we must open for trains and taxis inter-provincially.”

Vehicle repossessions

"I was requested to intercede on behalf of operators who are clients of SA Taxi Finance to ask for a moratorium on vehicle repossessions and an extended payment holiday for taxi operators in distress. We have received positive feedback from SA Taxi Finance that they will put a moratorium in place and extend their initial one-month repayment holiday by a further two months."