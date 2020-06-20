Another 64 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the Western Cape

A total of 1,597 people were being treated in hospitals for the respiratory illness, 304 of whom were in ICU.

To date, 264,051 tests for the coronavirus had been conducted in the province, he added.

“With over 35 000 recorded recoveries, the Western Cape has now achieved a recovery rate of 72%. Khayelitsha, which has the second highest number of reported cases in the province, now has an 81% recovery rate — the highest recovery rate in the metro. The Tygerberg subdistrict which has the highest number of infections in the province, has a recovery rate of 76% while Klipfontein which has the third highest number of infections, has a 73% recovery rate,” Winde said in a statement.