Another 64 Covid-19 deaths recorded in the Western Cape
The Western Cape has recorded another 64 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 1,373, premier Alan Winde announced on Saturday.
As of 1pm on Saturday, the province had 12,277 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 48,806 confirmed cases and 35,156 recoveries, he said.
A total of 1,597 people were being treated in hospitals for the respiratory illness, 304 of whom were in ICU.
To date, 264,051 tests for the coronavirus had been conducted in the province, he added.
“With over 35 000 recorded recoveries, the Western Cape has now achieved a recovery rate of 72%. Khayelitsha, which has the second highest number of reported cases in the province, now has an 81% recovery rate — the highest recovery rate in the metro. The Tygerberg subdistrict which has the highest number of infections in the province, has a recovery rate of 76% while Klipfontein which has the third highest number of infections, has a 73% recovery rate,” Winde said in a statement.