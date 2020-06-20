Body of 'traditional healer' found floating in KZN river

The body of a woman, believed to be a traditional healer, was found floating in the Umzimkulu River, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Police put out a call on Friday for public assistance to locate the woman's relatives, after her body was discovered in the river three days earlier.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the Port Shepstone search and rescue unit attended to a report that a body had been spotted in the river. ​

“The victim had no visible injuries. The victim had her right leg amputated and gold teeth on the upper incisors.

“She is light in complexion and has a heart tattoo on her left shoulder as well as seven star tattoos on her neck.

“She is believed to be a sangoma because she has beads on the hands and legs,” said Gwala.

Anyone who can assist in locating her family can contact the investigating officer Sgt Mandla Memela 078 340 5681/039 835 0012 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.