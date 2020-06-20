COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen
June 20 2020 - 12:08
Swiss giant Novartis halts Covid-19 hydroxychloroquine study
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.
"Novartis has made the decision to stop and discontinue its sponsored HCQ clinical trial for Covid-19 due to acute enrolment challenges that have made trial completion infeasible," the company said in a statement late Friday.
This problem "made it unlikely that the clinical team will be able to collect meaningful data in a reasonable timeframe," it said.
-AFP
June 20 2020 - 9:22
WHO warns of virus danger as Brazil cases hit one million
The World Health Organisation warned Friday of a "new and dangerous phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections continued to surge in the Americas, with Brazil registering more than one million cases.
Colombia and Mexico also passed bleak milestones, as their death tolls topped 2,000 and 20,000, respectively, showing how the virus continues ravaging the Americas and parts of Asia even as Europe starts to ease out of lockdown.
-AFP
June 20 2020 - 9:00
Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen
Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday.
Officials have been expanding testing across the city of 20 million since a cluster of new infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted just over a week ago.
The outbreak, the first in Beijing in months, has now surpassed previous peak numbers in early February.
-Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 32 336 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 3 823 new cases of #COVID19. Regrettably, we report 94 more #COVID19 related deaths; 60 from the WC, 27 from GP and 7 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/0Urek9qvha— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 19, 2020