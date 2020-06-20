COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

June 20 2020 - 12:08

Swiss giant Novartis halts Covid-19 hydroxychloroquine study

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.

"Novartis has made the decision to stop and discontinue its sponsored HCQ clinical trial for Covid-19 due to acute enrolment challenges that have made trial completion infeasible," the company said in a statement late Friday.

This problem "made it unlikely that the clinical team will be able to collect meaningful data in a reasonable timeframe," it said.

