Shark survival under review by panel

The survival of SA’s sharks lies in the hands of an expert panel conducting a review on the management and conservation of the species, starting this month, said white shark expert and operator Chris Fallows.

“This truly is ground zero with regards to the direction SA scientists and managers choose to go in terms of the conservation of our marine predators for future generations,” he said, in an open letter sent to all panel members this week.

An outcry over demersal shark longline boats decimating the populations of smoothhound and soupfin sharks — also affecting on bigger shark species like great whites and tourism — prompted the appointment of the shark panel by environment minister Barbara Creecy.

Environment spokesperson Albi Modise said: “The panel is a response to public concern about shark populations along the coast, and the change in the distribution of great white sharks and the resultant increase in conflict between fishers and tourism operators.”

The shark species which longliners catch and export have dropped by more than 40% (smoothhound) to 50% (soupfin) since this commercial fishery was first given the green light.

The panel has three months to review SA’s National Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks “whether it is effective and where improvements need to be made”, said Modise.

“It will recommend actions needed to properly manage and conserve all shark species found along the SA coast, and to guide their long-term sustainable use.”