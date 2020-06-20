South Africa

Three-vehicle collision in Heidelberg leaves one dead, six injured

20 June 2020 - 13:48 By TimesLIVE
One man was killed and six other people injured, including three children, in a three-vehicle collision on the R23 near Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
One man was killed and six other people injured, including three children, in a three-vehicle collision on the R23 near Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
Image: ER24

One man was killed and six other people injured, including three children, in a three-vehicle collision on the R23 near Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said it was understood that one light motor vehicle had collided with two other stationary vehicles that were parked on the side of the road.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 9pm to find three light motor vehicles scattered on the scene. Several services were already on scene assessing the patients.

“On closer inspection, medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, lying on the side of the road. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“Six other patients were assessed on the scene, including three children. One man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition, while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Meiring said.

He said medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated, the critically injured man was airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter while the other patients were transported by ambulance.”

MORE

Army medics help nine people injured in collision between taxi and car

Two defence force medics assessed nine patients at a collision scene in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.
News
1 month ago

Taxi in deadly head-on lockdown crash was 'fully loaded': Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says a minibus that collided with a truck in the Eastern Cape – killing 15 people and injuring two – was fully ...
News
2 months ago

Six dead and 18 injured as trucks collide on N1 in Western Cape

Six people were killed and at least 18 injured on Tuesday when two trucks collided on the N1 in the Western Cape.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  3. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  4. Tobacco giant takes government to court over 'unconstitutional' ban South Africa
  5. Trevor Manuel's mother dies of Covid-19 days after 94th birthday South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X