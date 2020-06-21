South Africa

Biker dies after slamming into truck in KZN

21 June 2020 - 11:15 By Iavan Pijoos
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the collision happened on Edmund Morewood Street in Tongaat.
Image: Netcare911

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after slamming into a truck in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Saturday evening, paramedics said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a motorcyclist slammed into a truck that was parked across the road in order to reverse into a driveway.

“The patient, a 27-year-old male delivery driver was assessed on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and found to have no signs of life and sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

