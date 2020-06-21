Biker dies after slamming into truck in KZN

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after slamming into a truck in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Saturday evening, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the collision happened on Edmund Morewood Street in Tongaat.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a motorcyclist slammed into a truck that was parked across the road in order to reverse into a driveway.

“The patient, a 27-year-old male delivery driver was assessed on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and found to have no signs of life and sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.