Covid-19 claims 53 more lives in SA over 24-hours

21 June 2020 - 21:24 By Naledi Shange
Yet another jump in the coronavirus infections reported on Sunday.
Image: STR/AFP

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 97,302 with 4,621 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 related fatalities as of Sunday were 1,930 with a further 53 deaths reported - eight from Gauteng, one from KwaZulu-Natal, 17 from the Eastern Cape and 27 from the Western Cape. 

"The number of recoveries is 51,608, which translates to a recovery rate of 53%," health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

The provincial breakdown as of Sunday, June 21 2020.
Image: Ministry of health

