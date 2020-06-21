South Africa

Fake ‘pastor’ lures women through Facebook and rapes them

21 June 2020 - 12:52 By Iavan Pijoos
The Klerksdorp Family Violence Child protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit traced the suspect and arrested him on June 19.
The Klerksdorp Family Violence Child protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit traced the suspect and arrested him on June 19.   
Image: Andriy Popov/www.123rf.com

A 30-year-old rape suspect masquerading as a pastor, who allegedly lured his victims through social media, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the man befriended his first victim, a 27-year-old woman, through Facebook and they later started communicating on Whatsapp.

The victim agreed to meet the suspect on May 30 at a grocery store in Klerksdorp.

“The suspect who pretended to be a pastor, met with the victim as agreed and ultimately took her to an open field behind the Technical High School.

“The victim was eventually threatened with a knife, raped and robbed of her personal belongings,” Myburg said.

In a separate incident in Ventersdorp last year, a 29-year-old woman also met the man through Facebook and arranged to meet at Boikhutso Village in November 2019.

“Subsequently, the suspect allegedly took the victim to an open field where he threatened her with a knife and raped her. He also robbed the victim of her personal belongings.”

Myburg said the Klerksdorp Family Violence Child protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit traced the suspect and arrested him on June 19.   

“Investigation into the matter continues and the police cannot rule out the possibility of linking the suspect to other cases.”  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena praised the team for the swift arrest.

Kwena also urged the public to exercise “extreme caution” when meeting with people they befriend on social media.

READ MORE:

Intruder rapes and murders KZN pensioner, allegedly rapes two granddaughters in home

A team of social workers has been deployed to Impendle, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, to provide counselling to the family of a pensioner who was ...
News
2 months ago

Man arrested for allegedly raping, strangling mother to death

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped and murdered his mother in Rietvale, Northern Cape
News
4 months ago

Man arrested after Kagiso woman raped, robbed in front of sister

A 25-year-old man who allegedly raped a young woman in the presence of her sister during an armed robbery in Kagiso. west of Johannesburg. has been ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  3. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  4. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  5. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X