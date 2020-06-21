PODCAST | Witnesses relive the day Collins Khosa died

40-year-old Collins Khosa died on April 10 after he was allegedly assaulted by soldiers.

His life partner, Nomsa Montsa, alleged in an affidavit that Khosa had been sitting with his brother-in-law inside the yard of their Alexandra home when soldiers carrying sjamboks entered and accused them of violating lockdown regulations.

A scuffle broke out and, according to Mantsha, Khosa was taken out of the yard and was choked, had beer poured over him and was slammed against a cement wall. He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Since then, more than 78,000 people have demanded justice for Khosa, who they feel was a victim of brutality.

