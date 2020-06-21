Security guard shot dead in robbery at Mpumalanga primary school

A 57-year-old security guard was shot dead during a robbery at a primary school in Mpumalanga over the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said Amos Mgwenya was shot dead during a robbery at Mthayiza Primary School in Kabokweni on Friday.

Hlathi said the alarm was raised after Mgwenya failed to open the gate for three women who arrived at the school.

“They then became suspicious as this was a daily routine for him, prompting them to jump over the gate with the intention to investigate.”

The women found Mgwenya in his car, bleeding from what looked like gunshot wounds, Hlathi said.

Police and medical personnel arrived at the scene but Mgwenya was declared dead.

The suspects had also broken into the computer room and stolen several laptops, projectors, routers, a PC computer box, earphones and an internet booster.

“The investigation has further highlighted that this incident was an orchestrated robbery and it is clear that the suspects were armed and were targeting certain items at the school.”

A case of murder and robbery was opened.

“We really condemn the senseless killing of the victim who was hired to safeguard the school and its property which has been purchased to aid learners in furthering their education.

“These criminals must be arrested and face the full might of the law,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said.