South Africa

Security guard shot dead in robbery at Mpumalanga primary school

21 June 2020 - 10:19 By Iavan Pijoos
Amos Mgwenya was shot dead during a robbery at Mthayiza Primary School in Kabokweni on Friday.
Amos Mgwenya was shot dead during a robbery at Mthayiza Primary School in Kabokweni on Friday.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A 57-year-old security guard was shot dead during a robbery at a primary school in Mpumalanga over the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said Amos Mgwenya was shot dead during a robbery at Mthayiza Primary School in Kabokweni on Friday.

Hlathi said the alarm was raised after Mgwenya failed to open the gate for three women who arrived at the school.

“They then became suspicious as this was a daily routine for him, prompting them to jump over the gate with the intention to investigate.”

The women found Mgwenya in his car, bleeding from what looked like gunshot wounds, Hlathi said.

Police and medical personnel arrived at the scene but Mgwenya was declared dead.

The suspects had also broken into the computer room and stolen several laptops, projectors, routers, a PC computer box, earphones and an internet booster.

“The investigation has further highlighted that this incident was an orchestrated robbery and it is clear that the suspects were armed and were targeting certain items at the school.”

A case of murder and robbery was opened.

“We really condemn the senseless killing of the victim who was hired to safeguard the school and its property which has been purchased to aid learners in furthering their education.

“These criminals must be arrested and face the full might of the law,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said.

MORE

15 security officers killed this year - industry calls for help

The Association of Private Security Owners of SA has called for an urgent investigation into "persistent" killings of security officers.
News
1 day ago

Security guards contracted to Eskom killed as gunmen open fire

Two security guards were shot dead in Philippi East in Cape Town, while escorting Eskom technicians out of the area after they had attended to an ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  3. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  4. Supply is just not hitting the spot as thirst for booze spikes Consumer Live
  5. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X