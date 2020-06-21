South Africa

Three Special Investigating Unit offices closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

21 June 2020 - 11:32 By Iavan Pijoos
The head office, the Gauteng provincial office in Pretoria and its Limpopo office in Polokwane had been closed with immediate effect.
Image: 123RF/ADZIC NATASA

The Special Investigating Unit has closed three of its offices after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the head office, the Gauteng provincial office in Pretoria and its Limpopo office in Polokwane had been closed with immediate effect.

Kganyago said the offices would remain close until June 29.

“The closure is as a result of one of our members having tested positive for Covid-19. The head of the SIU and the management team will deal with the matter in accordance with the SIU protocols and the regulations from government.

“To this effect, it must be noted that the services of the SIU are still available to the public as our employees will be working from home,” he said.

The SIU asked that the following channels be used to contact them:

Head office and Gauteng office: info@siu.org.za, skunene@siu.org.za or by calling 082 666 1685; Limpopo office: kndou@siu.org.za or by calling 079 754 0728.

