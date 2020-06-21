South Africa

Two children shot during Limpopo farm attack

21 June 2020 - 09:40 By Iavan Pijoos
The suspects broke a window of one of the rooms where two children, aged 8 and 12, were sleeping and allegedly started shooting randomly inside the room.
The suspects broke a window of one of the rooms where two children, aged 8 and 12, were sleeping and allegedly started shooting randomly inside the room.
Image: Supplied

Two children were shot and injured during a farm robbery in Limpopo, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the shooting happened at Eersteling Boerdery on Thursday evening.

A group of armed men stormed the farm and robbed farm workers of money and cellphones, Mojapelo said.

“They thereafter proceeded to the main house where they also robbed the occupants of cellphones and money.

“The suspects then broke the window of one of the rooms where two children, aged 8 and 12, were sleeping and allegedly started shooting randomly inside the room,” he said.

Both children were wounded and transported to hospital.

In a separate farm attack along the N1 north of Polokwane on Friday, a 68-year-old woman was attacked with a knife and tied up.

“The suspects ransacked the house and in the process, robbed the victim of a cellphone, plasma TV, gas bottle and stove. They thereafter fled from the scene.

“The victim managed to untie herself and notified community police forum members who then alerted the police.”

No arrests had been made.

READ MORE

Gang arrested for Free State farm robberies, attacking elderly woman, raping another

Nine men have been arrested for allegedly robbing two farms in the Free State, as well as assaulting a 77-year-old woman and raping the girlfriend of ...
News
3 months ago

Woman assaulted and tied up during farm attack

A 72-year-old woman was assaulted and tied up during a farm attack near Verkykerskop in the Free State on Tuesday morning
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  3. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  4. Supply is just not hitting the spot as thirst for booze spikes Consumer Live
  5. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X