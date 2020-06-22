Creche staff can return to work but not care for children - yet

Early childhood development educators and staff can return to work but have a series of hurdles to overcome before children are allowed back into their care.

The department of social development said in a circular dated June 21 that children would not be allowed back at creche or partial care facilities until the minister had gazetted the final date and conditions under which they could reopen.

Christien Lottering from the Little One's Kingdom day care in Randburg said the lockdown had left staff without salaries. “The lockdown affected us ... None of the staff got salaries because the parents didn’t pay ... We have the necessary material to clean and get the school ready.

“We don’t know when we will be opening doors. It’s going to be difficult telling small children to social distance and sanitise but we will make it work. They will have to social distance,” said Lottering.