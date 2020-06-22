Future of booze high on agenda of Western Cape government

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued strong words to the nation in a public address in which he referenced the murder of at least 21 women and children who had been murdered in June.

He said, “Several international and domestic studies show clear linkages between alcohol abuse and gender-based violence. Of course, it is not alcohol that rapes or kills a woman or a child. Rather, it is the actions of violent men. But if alcohol intoxication is contributing to these crimes, then it must be addressed with urgency.”

The day after Ramaphosa's address, nine signatories, headed by SA Medical Research Council president Prof Glenda Gray, issued a “public plea to the government” which called for a ban on alcohol advertising, an alcohol price hike, and a change in the legal limit for blood alcohol content.

They also called for a reduction in the availability of alcohol - especially in residential areas, and in increase in the provision of counselling and medical treatment services for those who depend on alcohol.

The Western Cape has been no exception to global research which, says Premier Winde, “shows a link between intimate partner violence, domestic abuse, and excessive alcohol use”.

Winde said that research by the World Health Organisation shows that interventions curbing alcohol use “played a part in minimising intimate partner violence”.

Such interventions had included “reducing alcohol availability by a reduction in selling hours, regulating pricing, and strengthening liquor licensing”.

According to the province’s Alcohol-related Harms Reduction Policy (AHRP), South Africans drink more alcohol than people from most other countries, and we do it in risky patterns, such as binge drinking.

The average consumption of pure alcohol per drinker is estimated at 27.1l per year, placing SA drinkers at the upper end of global consumption.

According to the AHRP, 54% of injury-related deaths in the country involved alcohol, while 61% of violent fatalities and 56% of transport-related deaths are linked to high levels of alcohol.

It’s also a dominant substance of abuse in the Western Cape and even among grade eights to elevens in the province, over a third were found to have indulged in binge drinking.