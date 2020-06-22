IN HIS OWN WORDS | The lockdown tale of an enterprising recycler and vegan

When l started recycling, l would make a minimum of R60 a day, which covered my meals, accommodation and other basic needs. When l started, l used to collect only boxes because they were easy to transport and involved less labour.

Delvers Street in the CBD is my current place of residence. The owner of the building I live in went overseas and left someone in charge. Some people came and took over the building, and apparently there is a committee and a lawyer in charge.

How it works is you buy a room from anyone who is selling, but you have to check if the room belongs to that person. We have had instances where people bought rooms, only to discover a few months later that the person who sold the room was a fraud. Some discover this when the real owner comes to occupy their room, as the majority of the owners are from KwaZulu-Natal.

The rooms start from R700 once off, depending on the size, location and the nature. Some of the rooms are inside rooms with no windows, and most rooms are made out of partitioning boards.

My building has no toilets or electricity. We have use of public toilets at emaXhoseni, three streets away, towards Absa Towers. Alternatively, Carlton Centre. But during this Covid-19 lockdown the centre is only open for shoppers and the toilets are closed.

Candles provide light and paraffin stoves are used by many. Only a few working people use gas and rechargeable lights for lighting and cooking.

Delvers Close is a home for many old, young, single, married, families, sick, disabled, unemployed and waste pickers who are trying to make ends meet in the City of Gold, and, of course, a few tsotsis.

Lockdown

The lockdown is one of those unforeseeable disasters that happen when we least expect it and are least prepared to deal with whatever it will be throwing at you. It’s a matter of survival of the fittest and making ends meet despite the odds.

It tested if l can survive and swiftly shift from one kind of life to another. Spending a night with an empty stomach is not the first and won’t be the last. You just have to have your survival skills on standby.