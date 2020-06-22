IN PICTURES | Cape Town taxi ranks open while Gauteng strike shuts down routes

During stage 5 of the lockdown public transport was allowed to operate only at certain times of the day (5am-9am and 4pm-9pm). On top of that, the government also said taxis could not carry a full load of passengers.

The industry said the lockdown regulations had major financial ramifications and has dismissed the government's relief package as not enough.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the government had dug deep into its purse to offer the taxi industry a package.

In a statement the department said it had noted the objections of the industry and would meet stakeholders to discuss the matter. Mbalula will then give feedback on the outcomes of the meeting on Wednesday.